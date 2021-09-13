The vacation you plan will reveal your BLACKPINK bestie out of Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé & Lisa

Since making their debut in 2016, BLACKPINK has taken over not only the Korean music landscape but also the global one. From being young trainees to powerhouses that exude confidence and have the world at their fingers, the girls have risen to fame over the 5 years. The girls Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa have collaborated with stars like Selena Gomez and Lady Gaga, have their own show on Netflix and even made history at 2018 Coachella where they became the first Korean female group to ever take the stage.

All 4 women have phenomenal talents that complement their team exceptionally well, if you wanna know which of these fierce ladies would be your bestie, take the quiz ahead and find out who your BLACKPINK bestie would be!

