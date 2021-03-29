DAY6 CONFIRMED to make an OT5 comeback in April, Unveil the first teaser image

JYP Entertainment announces DAY6 to return with an album on April 19.

The month of April should rechristen itself as 'Amazing April'. After ASTRO and Oh My Girl, we have another comeback confirmed for April, which is DAY6! On March 29, JYP Entertainment announced that they would be making their long-awaited comeback with a new album next month. All five members of the band will be returning with The Book of Us on April 19.

DAY6 released a soothing burnt-orange, sunset poster. There is a vintage car in the background as we can see the tall silhouette of the members, against the vintage car. The comeback poster also referenced their past, The Book of Us releases with the caption: “O, all the chaos and utopia of demons that bloom in Mother Nature! With a prayer, thou shalt disappear and true love will bloom in place.”

You can check out the comeback teaser image below:

DAY6 last made a comeback as a full group with The Book of Us: The Demon in May 2020, but the band did not promote the album, as the members temporarily halted all group activities. Jae and Sungjin took time to focus on their mental health. Later that year, Young K, Wonpil, and Dowoon released The Book of Us: Gluon – Nothing can tear us apart as the new subunit DAY6 (Even of Day). Sungjin, DAY6's leader enlisted in the military earlier this month, but we are sure he will be cheering for the group from the military! DAY6's new comeback, The Book of Us releases on April 19 at 6 pm KST. Cannot wait!

