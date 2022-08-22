DAY6 (Even of Day) amaze fans with the announcement of new song as a ‘summer present’

On DAY6's official social media handles on August 22nd, a teaser was posted to foretell the new content of DAY6's unit DAY6 (Even of Day). According to the agency JYP Entertainment, Young K, Wonpil, and Dowoon will present the music video for 'Darling on the Beach' through the official channel on August 31st.

It is known that the content is in the form of a music video release rather than a music release. The teaser contains cool beach scenery, palm trees, flamingo-shaped balloons, hearts, etc., so it is predicted that it will be a seasonal music video suitable for summer. This content is also an unexpected surprise for fans of My Day. Not surprisingly, all of DAY6 (Even of Day) are serving in the military and are sending their military uniforms.

Vocalist and bassist Young K enlisted in October last year as the first idol singer to enlist as a KATUSA Soldier, and drummer Dowoon entered military service as an army band in January this year. Vocalist and keyboardist Wonpil has been serving as the first idol singer in the navy since March. As the second act of DAY6 in November of next year, when Wonpil, the last runner, will be discharged from the military, the release of a new music video was announced, causing both surprise and joy at the same time.

In addition to the music video for 'Darling on the Beach', DAY6 is soothing the longing of music fans by sequentially releasing colourful cover videos. As part of the solo cover project 'Young ONE', which started in January 2020, Young K is releasing 12 cover videos filmed before enlistment through the DAY6 official YouTube channel on the 3rd of every month from January of this year. Wonpil has also been well received by showing three cover videos one after another since April.

The fact that even though they each released a solo album before enlistment and digested a non-stop schedule, they kept stockpiling various cover videos and new unit music videos, it is even more impressive. It is a move that shows the sincerity of the members who tried to live up to the love of their fans even during the military period by working hard.

ALSO READ: MAMAMOO’s leader Solar and rapper Moonbyul confirmed to form the first subunit; RBW responds

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Snapchat

What do you think of the announcement? Let us know in the comments below.