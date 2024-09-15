DAY6 gets first-ever public broadcast channel music show win 9 years after debut with latest release Melt Down

DAY6 achieved their first-ever music show win with their latest release Melt Down. The band released their 9th mini album Band Aid which was released on September 2 along with the music video of the lead single. The group made their comeback with all the members earlier this March after three years.

On September 14, DAY6 took the first place on MBC‘s Show! Music Core for their track Melt Down. This marks their first music show win on a public broadcast channel. They broke NU'EST's record becoming an idol group which took the longest time since debut to score a music show win. NU'EST had received their first win after 7 years while it took DAY6 9 years. This is a special occasion for the band as they also celebrated their 9 year debut anniversary this September.

The band would be holding their year-end concert at the Gocheok Sky Dome this December becoming the first K-pop band to hold a solo concert at the venue. This will be their first large-scale venue which they will be playing at. They are also scheduled to kick off their third world tour Forever Young from the Inspire Arena on September 20.

DAY6 is a pop-rock band who made their debut in September 2015. Originally, the band consisted of six members, including Sungjin, Young K, Wonpil, Junhyuk, Jae and Dowoon. Junhyuk departed from the group in 2016 and Jae parted ways in 2021. Currently, the band has 4 members.

Members include Sungjin, Young K, Wonpil and Dowoon. Sungjin is the leader and the main vocalist of the group. Young K is the bassist, vocalist and rapper. He has also written various songs for the group and other artists. Wonpil is a keyboardist and vocalist. Dowoon is the maknae and the drummer.

