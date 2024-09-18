DAY6 makes their debut on Billboard Global Excl. US with Melt Down at No.157; Becomes second Korean band to enter chart

DAY6 made their debut on the Billboard Global Excl. US with Melt Down at number 57. They became the second South Korean band to land on this chart. Previously, only one band from Korea has been carted on the list. The popular group who were the first Korean band on the chart will surprise you.

Lovely Runner's fictional group ECLIPSE was the first Korean band to have their song debut on Billboard Global Excl. US with the track Sudden Shower. DAY6 became the second Korean band to enter the chart with their track Melt Down at number 157. This is an impressive streak for DAY6 as with their latest release, the band has been garnering a lot of love and attention globally. They also got their first music show win in Korea, 5 years after their debut.

The band would be holding their year-end concert at the Gocheok Sky Dome this December becoming the first K-pop band to hold a solo concert at the venue. This will be their first large-scale venue which they will be playing at. They are also scheduled to kick off their third world tour Forever Young from the Inspire Arena on September 20.

DAY6 is a pop-rock band who made their debut in September 2015. Originally, the band consisted of six members, including Sungjin, Young K, Wonpil, Junhyuk, Jae and Dowoon. Junhyuk departed from the group in 2016 and Jae parted ways in 2021. Currently, the band has 4 members.

Members include Sungjin, Young K, Wonpil and Dowoon. Sungjin is the leader and the main vocalist of the group. Young K is the bassist, vocalist and rapper. He has also written various songs for the group and other artists. Wonpil is a keyboardist and vocalist. Dowoon is the maknae and the drummer.

