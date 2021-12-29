DAY6’s Dowoon announces plans to enlist in the military in January

On December 28, DAY6’s Dowoon officially announced his military enlistment. While holding a live broadcast on Naver V Live with fellow DAY6 member Wonpil, Dowoon personally shared this news with fans.

The DAY6 drummer said, “Today will be my last schedule, and I will enlist in the military on January 17.” Dowoon shared that though he’d known for a little while, he’d been concerned about the right timing to share the news, as it was a sensitive matter.

DAY6 member Wonpil further revealed that Dowoon had chosen to enlist in the military earlier than required, in order to match up the timing of his military service with the band’s older members as much as possible, and in doing so, possibly minimise DAY6’s hiatus.

Following bandmates Sungjin and Young K, Dowoon will be the third member of the South Korean band to enlist in the military. He will serve as a member of the military band, a fact that he said he was extremely relieved about. Dowoon shared, “Musicians who play an instrument are concerned about losing their skills and feel for the instrument when they enlist in the military. But, thankfully, I will be in the military band.”

DAY6’s Sungjin had enlisted in the military in March, and member Young K enlisted in October. Notably, Young K is the first K-pop idol to join the esteemed KATUSA (Korean Augmentation Troops to the United States Army) branch. DAY6’s Jae is not a South Korean citizen, making Wonpil the only remaining member of the group who is yet to enlist.

All the best to DAY6’s Dowoon for his upcoming service!

