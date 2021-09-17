DAY6’s Dowoon confirms solo debut with single ‘Suddenly’ releasing on THIS date

It is confirmed! Dowoon is making his solo debut soon. On September 17 at midnight KST, DAY6’s Dowoon took to the band’s official Twitter account to announce the date for his solo debut with the single ‘Suddenly’ (literal translation). The song will be released on various streaming platforms on September 27 at 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST) and will be a duet featuring Song Heejin.

The graphical poster revealed by Dowoon depicts a boy walking with a cat in his hands. The boy is occupied in his own thoughts and is listening to music.

Here’s the announcement made by Dowoon.

Dowoon is the singer, songwriter, bassist and drummer of the boy band DAY6. He has been an important part of the band and its subunit DAY6 (Even of Day). Fans are excited to see what the mastermind behind many of DAY6’s super hit songs brings to the table with his solo debut!

Song Heejin, who will be featuring in the song alongside Dowoon is a producer, singer and songwriter under the agency Solcire Music. The singer first debuted as a soloist under C9 Entertainment in 2015.

Just a while ago, DAY6’s Young K also made his solo debut on September 6 at 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST) with mini-album ‘Eternal’ before beginning his mandatory military enlistment. The album featured a total of seven songs, all of which were written as well as composed by Young K himself. He also revealed two music videos for the songs ‘Guard You’ and ‘Come As You Are’.

DAY6 is a pop and rock band which debuted under JYP Entertainment on September 7, 2015 with six members- Sungjin, Jae, Young K, Wonpil, Junhyeok and Dowoon. However, Junhyeok left the band in 2016.

The boys are well known for their incredibly powerful performances as well as for being heavily involved in writing, composing and producing the songs by the band.

Are you excited about Dowoon’s solo debut? Let us know in the comments below.