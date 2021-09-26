DAY6’s Dowoon reveals a charming and endearing animated MV teaser for ‘Out of the Blue’

Before the release of his first solo digital single 'Out of the Blue' tomorrow (September 27th), Dowoon showed the MV teaser video for the title song ‘Out of the Blue' on the official social media handles at 8:30 pm IST on the 25th. The animated video started with the footsteps of a person carrying coffee and going to work. It shows how a child becomes a student in a school uniform and then changes from a college student to a member of society, directing a person's growing up like a fairy tale.

The animation and pleasant sound expressing 'memories of the past that completed the present me' raised expectations for the full MV and new song at the same time. Dowoon is the second solo runner after DAY6 member Young K. In addition to writing and composing new songs, he directly participated in the concept planning and added his hands to the music video production process. He actively commented on animation drawing style, detailed scene composition, etc.

His first solo song 'Duet with Song Hee-jin' is an indie pop genre with a shuffle rhythm and features a sound that contains various changes. It calmly solved the troubles in our daily life, which are placed in a series of many forks and choices. Dowoon, who was active as a drummer for DAY6 and the unit DAY6 (Even of Day), tries to transform into a vocalist through a solo song, and shows off the musicality he has built up one after another after his debut. Meanwhile,

Dowoon's solo debut single 'Out of the Blue (Duet with Song Heejin)' will be released at 2:30 pm IST on September 27th.

