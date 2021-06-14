Day6’s subunit Even of Day releases a riveting poster spoiler for the second mini album Right Through Me

The subunit is coming back with a mysterious poster. Read on to know more.

The renowned pop rock band Day6’s subunit Even of Day has released the poster spoiler for their upcoming comeback Right Through Me. The intriguing poster is in a format of magazine and photo cut outs pasted together. These include facial features like the eyes and lips, along with drinks, fish, plants and a crescent moon. The prismatic poster gives an urban feel which has gotten the fans hooked to the comeback.

Day6 is a pop rock band under JYP entertainment that debuted in 2015. They were initially a six-member group but Junhyeok, the keyboardist, left in 2016. Now the band has five members: Sungjin, Young K, Jae, Dowoon and Wonpil. All the members of the band are highly invested in producing and writing their music. The first subunit of the group, called Even of Day, debuted in August 2020 with the mini album ‘The Book of Us: Gluon’ with the lead single ‘Where the Sea Sleeps’. Even of Day consists of the members Young K, Wongpil and Dowoon. As a whole group, they made a comeback with a seven-track album ‘The Book of Us: Negentropy’ in April. Because Sungjin was serving in the military, they decided not to do album promotions.

Out of the subunit members, Young K is a main rapper, vocalist and bassist while Wonpil is the main vocalist, keyboardist, and synthesizer player. Dowoon is the drummer, vocalist and maknae of Day6 and the leader of Even of Day. Apart from them, Jae is the main vocalist and guitarist in addition to Sungjun who is the leader and rhythm guitarist of the entire band. Even of Day’s second mini album Right Through Me will be released on 5th July 2021 at 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST).

Here is the full poster of Right Through Me:

