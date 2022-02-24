DAY6’s Wonpil breaks down while announcing his military enlistment

On February 23, DAY6 member Wonpil did a broadcast on Naver VLIVE where he spoke about his solo debut with ‘Pilmography’ and went on to reveal his plans for his mandatory military service. The singer-songwriter announced that he will be enlisting in the navy on March 28, after taking a tough call in order to reduce the group’s hiatus.

Wonpil further went on to talk about his decision to choose navy for his service saying that it was the fastest option available to him. The singer was unable to promote his solo debut to its full extent as he was diagnosed with COVID-19 soon after, however, he returned with passion for his music and love for his fans. The group DAY6’s members Sungjin, Young K and Dowoon are already serving in the military currently and he hoped to enlist early so as to reduce the time of hiatus for the group.

Worried that the group’s fans will miss the members and how he would not be able to greet them as easily, Wonpil was moved to tears and expressed his wish to return as soon as possible. Asking MyDays to wait for him and DAY6 until the day they can greet each other with big smiles, Wonpil reminded them how member Sungjin’s military service will end soon.

Navy service is for a period of 20 months, which is 2 months more than other sections of the military, so Wonpil is expected to return in November 2024.

