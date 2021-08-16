DAY6’s Young K announces military enlistment and solo album

The singer and songwriter from the boy group DAY6 had a special announcement for all his fans. On August 16, in a live broadcast on Naver V Live, Young K opened up about his future plans to release a solo album in October this year called ‘Eternal’ and revealed that he will be enlisting in the military on October 12, following the release.

Rumours about Young K’s solo debut have had fans intrigued for a long time. The rapper doesn't only make music but also is a DJ at the long-running radio show 'Kiss the Radio' which airs every day on KBS COOL FM.

Young K's latest song was a collaboration with the Philippines pop band BEN&BEN. The song 'leaves' was released on May 28 2021 on BEN&BEN's YouTube channel and received a lot of love and support from fans all across the globe.

After this song, the rapper became a part of the 2nd mini-album of the unit ‘Even of Day’ named 'Right Through Me' and made a comeback on July 5 2021.

Young K debuted under JYP Entertainment as a member of DAY6 back in September 2015. The pop-rock band DAY6 consists of a total of five members, Sungjin, Jae, Young K, Wonpil and Dowoon and has gained a lot of support from fans throughout the world thanks to their amazing music, artistry in various instruments and exceptionally perfect vocals. Young K is the rapper of the group as well as the one to have written most of the band’s songs.

We wish him the best!

