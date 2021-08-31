DAY6’s Young K looks like an angsty rockstar in the new concept photos for ‘Eternal’

DAY6 member Young K has additionally released a teaser photo for her solo debut album. Ahead of the release of the first mini album 'Eternal' on September 6, Young K is counting down his solo debut by releasing teasing content that gives a glimpse of the new concept. At 8 pm IST on August 30th, 3 new visual images were added on the official social media handles.

In this photo, Young K's most shining moment was captured and caught the eye. He, who usually excites fans with his intense energy on stage, has raised the expectations of fans at home and abroad by delivering the true essence of artist Young K, from the way he is immersed in playing an instrument under the pouring lights to the heightened emotions after his full-fledged stage performance. Through the new album 'Eternal', Young K focuses on the music history that has been built up step by step. This time, he was also in charge of writing and composing all the songs, and he took part in the overall album, naming the new album with the English word 'forever' inspired by his real name, Kang Young-hyun, and created a more 'Young K'-like result.

The title song 'I'll hold you until the end' and the sub-title song 'Come just as it is' contain the sincerity of the artist and the simple person that is inside him. Although the two songs have musically different atmospheres, they deliver a deeper resonance than ever to the listeners by giving them comfort and reassurance that he is there.

Young K, who debuted as DAY6 in September 2015, has proven the modifiers of 'a band that sings every moment' and 'a trustworthy and listenable DAY6' by drawing the sympathy of listeners with numerous masterpieces written by themselves. He is expected to release his first solo album six years after his debut, prove his outstanding qualities as a singer-songwriter, and generously express his sincerity for the fans who send infinite love and support. Meanwhile, Young K's first solo album 'Eternal' and the title song 'I'll hold you till the end' can be found on various music sites at 2:30 pm IST on September 6th.

