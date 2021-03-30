DAY6, Wendy, NU'EST, Kang Daniel & more: K-Pop comebacks you need to watch for!

2021 is finally making up for all the good times we lost in 2020!Read on to know the groups and solo comebacks the next month has in line for you!

With the world finally turning the tables on the Covid situation, we have another set of good news for you! K-Pop is driving high and making up for all the lost time! A slew of solo artists and groups are dead-set on making a comeback. Expanding on the popularity and talent of the artists, it doesn’t look like K-pop is going to slow down any time soon. Full steam ahead!

In this article, we are mentioning some of the biggest comebacks releasing soon. From Pop, Experimental, Hip Hop to much more, it seems like 2021 is going to be a boon for the music industry. From solo ventures to group comebacks, K-Pop is getting its second wind. With multiple artists collaborating with each other, much more than before, it seems like all the negativity is behind us. So read on and get ready to vibe!

Kang Daniel

Kang Daniel has been creating waves in the music industry for a long time. Since his last track, Paranoia in February, it looks like he barely had any time out. With a music video coming out on April 13, the mini-album, Yellow, looks like it’s all geared up for release. This album is his newest addition to his career, since, Cyan, and, Magenta. Having teased a comeback trailer, Kang Daniel projects extreme confidence in the video. With more reveals scheduled until release, this looks like a good quarter for music. Well speaking on behalf of all the fans, we can’t wait!

DAY6

Announced just last night, DAY6 is making a comeback! And with the entire group! The new album, slated to be released on April 19, is an addition to the series, The Book of Us. The last album featuring the entire group was ,The Book of Us: The Demon, with a further minor supplement called, The Book of Us: Gluon, by a part of the group’s members, Young K, Wonpil and Dowoon. Based on the albums released by DAY6 since their formation, it does look like this new release is going to be another massive celebration of the group’s talent and determination. With a comeback trailer already released, and featuring an old track ‘Letting Go’, DAY6 looks well on the way to delivering another chartbuster.

NU’EST

Looks like April is going to be a month to watch out for, since the band NU’EST is releasing a comeback album too! The new album, Romanticize, will be the second full length feature album, since RE:BIRTH was released way back in 2014. However, the band has consistently released 8 mini-albums, with the most recent being, The Nocturne, in May 2020, featuring the titular track, I’m In Trouble. With teasers arranged for release in the coming days, Romanticize looks like it’s going to be the band’s biggest foray into pop music, till date.

Red Velvet’s Wendy

Part of one of the most popular girl groups in the K-Pop industry, Wendy from Red Velvet, is all set for a comeback with a solo debut album this April. Titled, Like Water, Wendy has already shared teaser photos on her Instagram. In this mini-album, a collection of 5 amazing tracks have been confirmed to be present. Available for pre-order at the moment, the album is sure to shatter records and hearts. This comeback will bring an end to Wendy’s year long break due to a stage accident in a music festival.

Super Junior’s Kyuhyun

After a comeback by his group Super Junior with a full album, The Renaissance, it looks like there are still surprises to be had. Announced on March 30, Kyuhyun is all ready for a solo comeback in April. Having worked on pieces like the winter ballad, Moving on, and the summer single album, Dreaming, this will be a refreshing venture for him. Although no date has been announced yet, fans are still hyped as some good news was shared with them. In this album, Kyuhyun is collaborating with Kenzie, composer of hit songs like, A Million Pieces, and At Gwanghwamun.

While these topped our list, other groups confirmed for a comeback are ENHYPEN - somewhere around April, nothing has been confirmed yet; NCT Dream with the album titled, Ridin’, somewhere in mid-April or end-April; ASTRO with their album titled All Yours on April 5; APINK - nothing has been confirmed as of yet, ITZY with their album titled GUESS WHO on April 30, and of course, BTS’ Japanese album, BTS, THE BEST on June 16 with the title track Film Out on April 2.

Also Read: ONF confirmed to make a comeback in April with a repackaged album

Which of these comebacks are you the most excited for? Let us know in the comments below!

Credits :Kang Daniel Instagram

Share your comment ×