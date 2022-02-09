DAY6 Wonpil tests positive for COVID-19; Debut solo album ‘Pilmography’ tops iTunes charts worldwide

It’s a bittersweet day for DAY6 fans as on February 8, JYP Entertainment announced that singer and member of boy group DAY6, Wonpil, has tested positive for COVID-19. The news came in just one day after an update about a staff member of his team testing positive for the virus. What followed was his immediate testing and cancellation of the promotional schedule for his debut solo album.

On February 8, JYP Entertainment informed Wonpil’s fans that he has tested positive for COVID-19. Following the positive result of a staff member who accompanies him to his events, the artist took a PCR test immediately, which came out positive, late February 7. The artist has completed his 2 doses of vaccination and only has minor symptoms. They further informed the fans that Wonpil’s schedule has been postponed and will be planned according to his health in the coming days.

Wonpil released ‘Pilmography’ on February 7 amidst much anticipation from his fans. The song soon began charting on multiple music platforms across the world. The album landed at number 12 on the worldwide iTunes album chart as well as deuted on number 55 on the European iTunes album chart. Moreover, it also ranked No.1 in 10 countries including Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam and more. Wonpil held a press conference on the day of his album release as it was pre-recorded before his COVID-19 diagnosis.

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: WATCH: DAY6’s Wonpil finds comfort in fairytales as he nurses a broken heart in the emotional ballad MV