DAY6’s 7th Debut Anniversary: 5 amazing songs to add to your playlist feat. ‘Shoot Me’, ‘Zombie’ and more

DAY6 is a South Korean pop rock band under the label JYP Entertainment. The group debuted on September 7, 2015, with the EP ‘The Day’, which peaked at No.2 on Billboard's World Album Chart a week following its release. The band consists of four members: Sungjin, Young K, Wonpil and Dowoon. Originally a six-piece band, Junhyeok departed in February 2016 and Jae departed on December 31, 2021. All of the DAY6 members are heavily involved in writing, composing and producing the band's music.

The track has been described as bombastic and full of punk rock vibes, with slinking synths thrown in for good measure which builds itself up to precarious sonic peaks with the ‘bang bang’ of the chorus and then dramatically settles down before working its way once again to a dynamic hook that is fronted by gritty chants. The song has a lot of emotions packed in with every line.

2. Sweet Chaos

‘Sweet Chaos’ has been described as a swing number that combines groove with punk rock. The song (musically) borrows many themes from 2000s rock, especially from My Chemical Romance’s ‘House of Wolves.’ The song talks about a breakup that left them broken and sad but they still enjoy it.

3. Time Of Our Life

This song has meaningful lyrics as it is used as a goodbye note to our youth as we grow up in life and start new chapters. It serves as a graduation song or just a reminder to carry all the best memories with us as we move forward in life.

4. Zombie

‘Zombie’ has been described with hip-hop-based rhythm and ballad-like chord progression and rock sound and powerful vocals. It was composed by Jae and written by YoungK and Wonpil. The song describes the bleakness and monotony of human existence. The dull routine one must endure on the daily compares living (or lack thereof) to the meaningless being of a ‘zombie’.

5. You Were Beautiful

The whole song is centred around this idea of moving on from a past relationship. It talks about being in a place in life where you can look back at all the wonderful things about that relationship while also recognising that it’s over and not necessarily wanting it back, but being grateful for it nonetheless.

