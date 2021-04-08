DAY6's Jae looks dapper in the new concept film for The Book Of Us: Negentropy

DAY6 to return with a brand-new album on April 19.

It is raining comebacks in K-pop land! After EXO confirmed that they will be returning with a new album in the first half of the year, we have another comeback close to the heels of this month itself! Yes, we are talking about DAY6! On March 29, JYP Entertainment announced that they would be making their long-awaited comeback with a new album next month. All five members of the band will be returning with The Book of Us on April 19.

DAY6 members have been revealing teaser photos and concept images of their new album to elevate their fans' excitement further. On April 8, JYP Entertainment released a brand new concept film titled, The Book of Us: Negentropy - Chaos swallowed up in love starring DAY6's vocalist, guitarist and rapper, Jae. The video opens with a stunning shot of sunset orange glow, an acoustic sound playing gently in the background. We see Jae sit on top of the car. He looks dapper in an orange-brown leather jacket.

Serene shots of the ocean and the soothing instrumental sound is so calming to even look at. Jae's gorgeous visuals add to the beauty of the frame! DAY6 last made a comeback as a full group with The Book of Us: The Demon in May 2020, but the band did not promote the album as the members temporarily halted all group activities. Jae and Sungjin took time to focus on their mental health. DAY6's new comeback, The Book of Us releases on April 19 at 6 PM KST. We are pumped with excitement!

You can check out the breathtaking concept video below:

Credits :JYP Entertainment YouTube

