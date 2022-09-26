DAY6’s Sungjin, Young K, Wonpil and Dowoon renew contracts with JYP Entertainment

DAY6 plans to continue with JYP Entertainment. On September 26, it was revealed that boy group DAY6’s all four members have renewed their contracts with the agency. After working with JYP Entertainment for the last seven years as the group made a debut in 2015, the boy band has trusted the company with their future.

JYP Entertainment released a statement announcing the same to the fans of the group.

“DAY6 members Sungjin, Young K, Wonpil, and Dowoon have all renewed their contracts with us. We plan to continue our meaningful partnership together based on the foundation of deep trust between DAY6, a group with a signature sound, and JYP Entertainment, which has a lot of experience in band management.” The agency further added that the company will become a dependable place for DAY6’s upcoming future and will do their best to be able to make the group fly higher.