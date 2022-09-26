DAY6’s Sungjin, Young K, Wonpil and Dowoon renew contracts with JYP Entertainment
The group has renewed their contracts.
DAY6 plans to continue with JYP Entertainment. On September 26, it was revealed that boy group DAY6’s all four members have renewed their contracts with the agency. After working with JYP Entertainment for the last seven years as the group made a debut in 2015, the boy band has trusted the company with their future.
JYP Entertainment released a statement announcing the same to the fans of the group.
“DAY6 members Sungjin, Young K, Wonpil, and Dowoon have all renewed their contracts with us. We plan to continue our meaningful partnership together based on the foundation of deep trust between DAY6, a group with a signature sound, and JYP Entertainment, which has a lot of experience in band management.” The agency further added that the company will become a dependable place for DAY6’s upcoming future and will do their best to be able to make the group fly higher.
It is a meaningful step in the career of the boy band who plans on continuing their path with new fun elements starting with the return of the group activities as Sungjin has returned after completing his mandatory military service. Recently, the group’s subunit, DAY6 (Even of Day) made a comeback with a surprise single ‘Darling on the Beach’ on August 31.
Originally a six member group that debuted on September 7, 2015, DAY6’s Junhyeok left in February 2016 and Jae announced his departure on December 31, 2021, as both terminated their contracts due to personal reasons. Fans are looking forward to DAY6’s activities.
