DAY6's Top 5 song covers on 8th debut anniversary: All Of Me by John Legend, TWICE medley, and more

DAY6 marked their 8th-year debut anniversary on September 7. The Korean pop and rock band debuted in the year 2015 under JYP Entertainment. It now consists of four members Sungjin, YoungK, Wonpil, and Dowoon. Previously Jae and Junhyeok departed from the group in 2021 and 2016 respectively. Known for their amazing vocal talents the band has given the fans some astonishing covers. We bring you the Top 5 covers sung by the members of DAY6.

DAY6' All Of Me cover (originally by John Legend)

All Of Me is a vocally powerful song by American singer and songwriter widely known as John Legend. The K-pop rock band did a beautiful cover of this song 7 years back on October 12, 2016, leaving fans in awe.

DAY6' TT, Knock Knock, and Signal cover (originally by TWICE)

Former member Jae mentioned this medley cover to be one of his favorites, where the members performed songs by TWICE who are also under JYP Entertainment. They performed TT, Knock Knock, and Signal on a special episode of the Music Bank show aired on June 30, 2017.

DAY6 Young K's Fly Me To The Moon cover

On June 7, 2020, member Young K released the cover of the song Fly Me To The Moon by Bart Howard, Frank Sinatra. This beautiful rendition has made many fans fall in love with his vocals and to date enjoy listening to it. The singer has also performed it live in front of his fans a couple of times and has received applause for it.

DAY6' 100 seconds JYP Medley

On one of the episodes of Dingo Music, the band sang a medley of some amazing songs sung by JYP Entertainment artists in under just 100 seconds. Fans loved it so much as many said this itself could make a beautiful song. They sang Knock Knock by TWICE, So-so by Baek A Yeon, Never Ever by GOT7, Bye Bye My Blue by Yerin Baek, Why So Lonely by Wonder Girls and I'm Serious by DAY6.

DAY6' Yesterday cover (originally by The Beatles)

This beauty is one of the most memorable covers by Young K and former member Jae. Young K showed his peculiar talent of making trumpet sounds with his mouth while performing Yesterday by the legendary band The Beatles.

