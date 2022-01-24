DAY6's Wonpil CONFIRMED to make his solo debut with 1st album 'Pilmography' on THIS date

It’s finally happening! DAY6’s Wonpil is officially making his solo debut! On January 24 midnight KST, Wonpil announced that he would be making his long-awaited solo debut next month with his first album 'Pilmography.'

Wonpil announced his new album by unveiling an intriguing mood film for his upcoming solo album, which is due out on February 7 at 6 pm KST (2:30 pm IST). In the whimsical and moody mood film, Wonpil is lying down on the floor, seeking solace all by himself as torrential rains and thunderstorms, continue to lash outside. A blue ball comes rolling towards Wonpil and hits his fingers as the instrumental piano sound starts playing in the background. He picks up the blue ball and intently gazes at it! Suddenly a mysterious sound attracts his attention and he finds himself walking to the window, a curious and nervous expression on his face.

All of a sudden the weather changes to a bright sunny day and Wonpil finds himself walking away from the window, but turns around one last time. He races towards the brightly lit window and jumps from there! In the next instant, he finds himself floating in the gleaming, colourful sky before the weather changes back to the stormy night as Wonpil finds himself dunked deep into the ocean, before going back to the start!

You can watch the mood film below:

Wonpil is one of the lead vocalists', keyboardists, synthesizers and visuals of DAY6! He is also an actor and has acted in dramas 'Best Mistake Season 3' and 'Let me off the Earth'. Congratulations to Wonpil!

