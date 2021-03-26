D.B. Woodside TEASES on what to expect from Lucifer 5B: When God comes, a lot of chaos is going to follow

Lucifer's fifth season is all set to a part two release soon and it takes off exactly from part one left off, God's arrival. Here's what to expect.

Lucifer fans certainly went into a frenzy when they learnt that not only will there be a sixth and final season for the show but in fact, before that, there will be the second half of season five that will be released on Netflix. Just when fans of the show thought their journey with the amazing show is coming to an end, makers have made sure that there's still a lot more to offer before the finale. As if the excitement for the show was any less, Lucifer actor D.B. Woodside recently teased some interesting things that will follow.

Revealing that some epic "chaos" is to follow, Woodside told TV Line, "When God (Dennis Haysbert) comes, a lot of chaos is going to follow." The actor further also revealed that the second part of season 5 will begin exactly after part one ended. Spilling more details on the same, he said, "We pick up literally two seconds from where we ended, and Amenadiel is absolutely humiliated that God saw him behaving the way that he was with his brothers because as the oldest, he’s really supposed to be the one that sets the example and he was not doing that!”, via Comicbook.

Previously in an interview with Collider, Lucifer's showrunner Joe Henderson had called season 5 like a "jigsaw puzzle" once both the parts of the season are put together and spoke about how fans will truly see it all fitting together. Currently, Lucifer's five seasons including only part one of the fifth season are streaming on Netflix. Season five's part one ended with Tom Ellis' Lucifer coming face to face with God, his father who has now arrived on Earth. After Woodside's comments, we certainly can't wait to see the aftermath of God's arrival.

