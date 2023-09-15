Deal NEW trailer: Yoo Seung Ho, Kim Dong Hwi kidnap Yoo Su Bin; Lee Joo Young tries to chase them down

On September 15, Wavve released the 2nd trailer and character posters for Deal, a new suspense thriller drama that follows the life of three childhood friends who get themselves in a horrible situation and a rookie police officer who is determined to catch the kidnappers. Set to premiere on October 6, fans are excited to watch this unique story of three different people who are friends but their own situations lead them to make some bad decisions.

Deal trailer starring Yoo Seung Ho, Kim Dong Hwi, Yoo Su Bin and others:

The released trailer for Deal contains the account of four young people involved in the kidnapping. Jun Sung (Yoo Seung Ho) becomes an accomplice in the kidnapping of a friend after being threatened by debts that have increased since he was discharged from the military. However, he draws the line by stating that Min Woo is a friend before being a hostage. The tale of Jae Hyo (Kim Dong Hwi), a medical student who is very nearly being expelled from school alone among his classmates who kept away from removal with bribes, uncovering the thought process of the kidnap plan. He says, "I have a plan," followed by "Prepare 1 billion Korean Won," indicating a firm determination to facilitate this transaction in the following scene. In addition, the shift in Min Woo's (Yoo Su Bin) attitude when he says, "You shouldn't see me as an easy target," hints at his role because he is determined to tip the scales in his favor. Lastly, Suan (Lee Joo Young), a police academy student, continues to investigate the case by claiming, "I witnessed the kidnapping," which raises questions about the implications of her suspicions.

The character posters for Deal:

With bold expressions from each character and red text, the released character posters hint at possible future scenarios. The words 'Are you crazy or this is a crime' can be found on the poster of Jun Sung as well as his precarious emotional line about being a part of the kidnapping plan by accident. The impassive and cold eyes of Jae Hyo get enhanced with the words "Yet you know you're an accessory as well, right?" propose the cold relationship of the person who started the twisted plan and the connection between the sharp characters.

The new drama already looks interesting with the four people who have their own issues, find their way out of their messed up situations.

