Deal: Yoo Seung Ho and Kim Dong Hwi kidnap Yoo Su Bin for a large sum in first posters and teaser

On September 8, Wavve unveiled the first teasers and posters for Deal starring Yoo Seung Ho, Kim Dong Hwi and Yoo Su Bin. The drama follows a story of two friends who kidnap their childhood friend to get a sum of 10 billion KRW. It has been confirmed that the suspense thriller drama will be released on October 6. The drama has also been invited to the Busan International Film Festival under the category of On Screen. It will be shown on October 4.

Deal starring Yoo Seung Ho, Kim Dong Hwi and Yoo Su Bin:

The first set of posters brings attention by showing the kidnapping circumstance between three friends that happened due to bad choices made in a hurry. The posters show Yoo Su Bin (Min Woo) with his body tied up on the bed, Yoo Seung Ho (Jun Sung) with a distressed expression and Kim Dong Hwi (Jae Hyo) with cold eyes. It makes the viewers wonder what transpired in the room. The trailer shows Jun Sung and Jae Hyo sweating over the cupboard that has been taped up. Jun Sung shuts the door and closes the drapes as they both continue to look at the cupboard. Later, they open it and Min Woo comes tumbling out, who is also tied up. The teaser reveals that the three of them were childhood friends. One night of drinking leads them to kidnap Min Woo to earn some money quickly.

About Deal:

Yoo Seung Ho assumes the role of Lee Jun Sung, who is a person who encounters extreme profound changes and misery as he becomes involved with kidnapping his friend as he tried focus on another life subsequent to finishing the military service. Song Jae Hyo, a medical student who starts the kidnapping story, is played by Kim Dong Hwi. Song Jae Hyo makes the erroneous decision to kidnap his friend to deal with a problem when he is in college. Yoo Su Bin was chosen to play Park Min Woo, the kidnapped victim. He is a character who hasn't seen friends in a long time and is taken away by them. On the outside, he appears to be harmless, but on the inside, he is prepared to fight at any time.

