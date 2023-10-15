Dear ARMY: BTS' Jimin writes heartfelt letter about FACE album in Jimin's Production Diary The Truth Untold

BTS' Jimin recently made an announcement about his first-ever solo documentary titled Jimin's Production Diary. This sudden announcement was welcomed with amazement and enthusiasm among the fandom. Jimin's Production Diary will arrive on October 23, exclusively on Weverse. Pre-orders for the same are open and carry with them some exclusive benefits. One such benefit is Jimin's Production Diary The Truth Untold which reflects BTS' Jimin's emotions when he released his first solo album FACE. Read Jimin's letter here.

BTS' Jimin pens down heartfelt letter for ARMYs

"Hello, ARMY. I'm Jimin. I didn't know that my first solo album, which contained what I wanted to say and how I wanted to organize, would receive so much love from you. I didn't expect to receive so much love on my first album which contained things that I have always wanted to say & things to organize any thoughts. That's why it didn't really come to me when I received the No.1 spot honor on the Billboard Chart. Time has passed now, but now I know how much love I have received. I'm sorry that I'm finally feeling these hard-to-understand emotions and thanking you now. Once again, I want to thank you all. And I know that the only way to repay you is to present good music and performances. We'll be able to see that a lot in the future, so please look forward to it. Dear ARMYs, as I always say, I hope you will receive even more love from me. Thank you."

About Jimin's Production Diary

Jimin's Production Diary is the first-ever solo documentary by BTS' Jimin. He made his official debut with the release of his first-ever solo album FACE in March 2023. The album received immense love from fans and reflected Jimin's true colors and musicality as an artist. This document chronicles his journey and process of the FACE album's creation. The main teaser for his documentary is out where BTS' leader RM and Jungkook are seen cheering for the Like Crazy singer. The promotion schedule and poster are also out. The documentary called Jimin’s Production Diary will be out on October 23 only on Weverse.

