Dear ASTRO: A fan from India pens that the group is ‘a family’ to AROHAs

Debuting in 2016 with the single ‘Hide & Seek’ from their debut EP ‘Spring Up’, ASTRO is a South Korean boy group comprising six members: MJ, JinJin, Cha Eun Woo, Moonbin, Rocky, and Sanha. Upon their debut, the group’s EP ‘Spring Up’ reached number 6 on the Billboard World Albums Chart in the US, as well as number 4 on the Gaon Music Chart. Subsequently, ASTRO was named by Billboard as one of the best new K-pop groups of 2016.

Today’s lovely letter has been penned by Ishika from India to ASTRO. Read the letter, below.

Dear Members!

Hey! AROHA from India

It's hard to hope you'll read this ever but still, I need to get this off my chest. I need to pour all of my love for you guys into this letter. You know we see every content you post for us and there were times when you people seemed so thankful to us. No, you all are not thankful to us...we are! We people are thankful to you. You guys don't even know many lives you all have saved including me. There was a time so hard for me. I kinda gave up but the strength you all gave me...a thank you is not enough. Saying "Thank you" isn't enough...not at all...I just want you all to have everything you need. We give all of our efforts to make you people happy coz you deserve it...you deserve every single happiness in this world. And we will try our best to make you all feel proud. You know what...ASTRO isn't just a K-pop group... it's a family to us. And not to mention the people I got to know just because of you guys ...they are so precious to me.

MJ, you're indeed a happy virus. You're the person I would love to see when I feel sad and need to cheer up. You help us lift our mood.

Jinjin, the best leader of the world, you're the most handsome...not lying but yes you're the most beautiful person inside and out. You are the sunshine one can never avoid.

Eunwoo, people take inspiration from you...your smile is enough to make someone's day. We are proud of you...You are precious to us. Forget every bad thing and just focus on the love you get from us.

Binnie, your eyes...the most beautiful thing God made for us...we see hope in your eyes...a hope says that everything will be fine!!! You're so down to earth..you're an inspiration to many of us... Be like this always!!

Rocky, our versatile Rocky, I'm loving the opportunities you're getting because of the talent you have, people need to know about our ALL ROUNDER KING!!

Sanha, uri ddana...haha you're big enough now but no you're still a baby to us...never forget that you're worthy of everything..never doubt yourself.

Members! I wish you to be healthy and happy every time. You might not be aware of this but you should know that there are people who live for you coz you all give them hope to live. I wish we will be together for the longest time. Thank you for being there with me every time I needed it. MJ-JINJIN-EUNWOO-BIN-ROCKY-DDANA.....THANK YOU !!!!! LOVE YOU ALL SO MUCH!!!!

Love,

Ishika