Dear ASTRO: A fan from India sincerely hopes the group will visit India

ASTRO is a South Korean boy group comprising six members: MJ, JinJin, Cha Eun Woo, Moonbin, Rocky, and Sanha. The group debuted in 2016 with the single ‘Hide & Seek’ from their debut EP ‘Spring Up’, Upon their debut, ASTRO’s EP ‘Spring Up’ reached number 6 on the Billboard World Albums Chart in the US, as well as number 4 on the Gaon Music Chart. Subsequently, ASTRO was named by Billboard as one of the best new K-pop groups of 2016.

Today’s sweet letter has been penned by Vyomi from India to ASTRO. Read their letter, below.

Hello ASTRO members, I am Vyomi from India and I am an eighteen-year-old teen. I became aware of you by Moonbin's K-Drama which was ‘At Eighteen’ and started listening to your songs in 2019 when the world was under an emergency crisis i.e. the pandemic.

I sincerely hope that you'll visit India once and thank you for making me happy on my bad days. I hope I could meet you in person soon. I hope y'all are doing great and I wish you a lot of success, and thank you to our happy virus 'MJ' that made my bad days go easier and love you from India and all the best for your future promotions and comebacks. I even created a fanpage for you boys.