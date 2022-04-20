Dear ATEEZ: An ATINY from India writes about being motivated by the group

ATEEZ is a South Korean boy group that made its debut in October 2018 with the EP ‘Treasure EP.1: All to Zero’. The group comprises eight members - Hongjoong, Seonghwa, Yunho, Yeosang, San, Mingi, Wooyoung, and Jongho. The group has accumulated immense popularity, and has won multiple laurels. In February 2022, ATEEZ became the fourth K-pop artist to ever be invited to perform at the GRAMMY Museum.

Today’s lovely letter has been penned by Aarushi Khursija from India to ATEEZ. Read their letter below.

dear ATEEZ,

i am aarushi, a seventeen year old ATINY from India. i hope everyone is doing great and staying safe and healthy. i have had a huge crush on your group ever since i started to stan you. your words have always comforted me whenever i felt low/depressed and i would like to thank you so much for that!

seeing how everyone in the group goes through hard times at some point and overcomes the problems has really motivated me in a way to fight back with my problems in my life too.

i really must appreciate the effort everyone puts in making the songs, MVs like the visuals + meaning of the songs OH MY its just so breathtaking!

i keep remembering that moment when seonghwa during quarantine was on Vlive and he replied to my comment. i was squealing so loud in happiness. ㅜㅡㅜ

i really hope you all visit india sometime when the situation gets better. i really wish to see you once in person. sending loads of love and support from india to your upcoming Japanese album comeback.

love,

aarushi