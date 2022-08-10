Dear Baek Yi Jin & Na Hee Do: Nam Joo Hyuk & Kim Tae Ri gained this new fan after ‘Twenty-Five Twenty-One’

In 2022, Kim Tae Ri and Nam Joo Hyuk starred in tvN’s series ‘Twenty Five Twenty One’, as Na Hee Do and Baek Yi Jin, respectively. The series followed the two characters and their friends over the course of 1998 to 2021, showing their personal growth and the change in their equation with each other. The series went on to receive much love and praise from audiences.

Today’s heartfelt letter has been penned by Hillary Miranda from the United States to Nam Joo Hyuk and Kim Tae Ri, and their ‘Twenty-Five Twenty-One’ characters Baek Yi Jin and Na Hee Do. Read the letter, below.

Dear Baek Yi Jin and Na Hee Do,

Watching your story brought a lot of happiness and tears into my life. I connected so much with each of you and cried with every hardship you both had. I'm jealous of your mental fortitude Hee Do, just as Yi Jin once said to you. And I'm jealous and happy for the achievements you were able to accomplish Yi Jin. Your story gives me hope that not everyone who fails at one goal will be a failure forever because there are always more opportunities ahead of us all.

I left college because of my mental and emotional well-being recently and because I was unhappy with my major. I've been in a slump, lost, and confused with no clue what to do just like you Yi Jin. But seeing you become successful, as well as Hee Do, makes me want to try again if I can't succeed at my old career path. I'm almost 21 and have no clue what I'm doing, but even Hee Do knew what she wanted way before that age and was so successful by the time she turned 21. I want to feel the same way and hope that my goals can be achieved through hard work in this harsh world where your dreams can be taken from you overnight. Just as Hee Do felt in the beginning.

I've never felt this way before after watching a K-Drama. Nor have I ever seen two people give so much to their roles to make everything feel so personal and so emotional. In real life, you two are still very successful, Nam Joo Hyuk and Kim Tae Ri. I want to be as successful as the both of you and as happy as you both are with your careers and passions. I wish nothing but the best of luck and love for all of you, Yi Jin, Hee Do, Joo Hyuk, and Tae Ri Thank you for bringing happiness into my life that I had not felt in a while. I'm never going to forget this show and will continue to support both of your future endeavors.

Thank you so much.

Sincerely,

A new fan, Hillary Miranda

NJ, USA