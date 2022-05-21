Dear Bang Chan: A STAY calls Stray Kids’ leader their ‘guiding light’

Born Christopher Bang, Bang Chan debuted as the leader of JYP Entertainment’s boy group Stray Kids, in March 2018. Along with being the leader of the group, Bang Chan is also the lead vocalist, lead dancer, composer, lyricist, and rapper for Stray Kids. Prior to his official debut, Bang Chan passed a local audition in Australia for JYP Entertainment, leading him to move to Korea at the age of 13 to train under the agency.

Today’s heartwarming letter has been penned by Udeesha from India, to Stray Kids’ Bang Chan. Read the letter below.

It’s me again; a STAY who didn’t get a chance to see you live, but adores you to no end. This is my second letter to you, and even though you probably won’t see this, I want to let loose of what I want to convey to you.

I watched clips on Instagram from the concert we’d all been waiting for, and a certain clip caught my attention: you crying out while swearing to protect everyone — STAYs, the members, the staff, everyone — and sounding like you were hurting inside. As typical as it could get for a regular STAY, I ended up crying with you.

I feel for you. The emotions you felt and expressed. So, so deeply.

It might feel like the world is closing up on you, and your sight narrowing until your path darkens, but please, hold onto us. We’ll be your light, just as you are our guiding light. We’ll try our best to make you smile through whatever memes we post, whatever support we show. After all, we have got to be grateful to our precious guiding light, right?

Just as you’ve sworn to be our protector, I swear right now that I will protect you, too. Although I’m a nobody, and I have no power to do anything, I’ll do whatever I can to adhere to my words.

I promise.

Close your eyes and take a deep breath, it’ll be alright. You are loved so dearly by us, and

nothing can change that. It’s alright. You’re alright.

Please take care of yourself, you mean the world to us.

All the love,

Udeesha

