Dear BLACKPINK: A BLINK writes a sweet letter congratulating the group on their achievements

Debuting in 2016 with four members, Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa, BLACKPINK marks their sixth debut anniversary today. The YG Entertainment girl group recently released the track ‘Ready For Love’, and is gearing up for their long-awaited comeback. BLACKPINK’s upcoming release will mark their first official comeback as a full group in about two years, following the release of their full album ‘THE ALBUM’ in October 2020.

Today’s sweet letter has been penned by Prisa from the United States. Read the letter, below.

Dear BLACKPINK, or Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa,

My name is Prisa. I am 12 years old, living in the United States but I am Indian. I don't know if this reached you but I will be really happy if you read it and happier to hear from all or at least one [of you].

Congrats on all your achievements, all four of you deserve it! From the first time [that] I listened to your music and saw you guys dance, I was mesmerised. The amount of energy you deliver on stage and [in] music videos is incredible, and it always makes me happy and ecstatic.

In fact, I worked hard to improve my vocal and dance skills after watching and listening to all of you!! I even started rapping. I just wanted to let all of you know [that] there are so many BLINKs inspired by your skills and personalities. All four of you sisters are so kind, caring, respectful, extremely talented, funny (I crack up at all of your jokes), and all four of your unique smiles warm us in different ways. Your happiness is our happiness and so is your sadness. I have learned so much from all of you, and I love listening to your music. The millions of BLINKs around the world want to share a thousand black and pink hearts to your area, all of us care [about] and love you very much. I want to say to Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa - thank you for being BLACKPINK!

The main purpose of this letter was to express my gratitude as a BLINK, and I am sure you get millions of letters from BLINKs but I would like for you to remember me as the BLINK who will love BLACKPINK for a thousand years and maybe thousands more. I also wanted to express my gratitude to Teddy Park for being an amazing producer, he truly makes my day every day. Stay healthy and stay safe, and don't forget to smile:).

PS: I have always wondered what each member's favourite BLACKPINK song is. Mine are ‘Forever Young’, ‘Stay’, ‘Lovesick Girls’, and ‘WHISTLE’.

Love, Prisa

