Dear BLACKPINK: A young BLINK from India writes about their love for the talented girl group

YG Entertainment’s girl group BLACKPINK debuted in 2016 with four members, Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa. The talented girl group’s most recent comeback was with their first full length album ‘THE ALBUM’ in October 2020. Following this, BLACKPINK is currently gearing up for their first full group comeback in nearly two years, with a pre-release single scheduled to drop in August 2022.

Today’s sweet letter has been penned by Pari from India to BLACKPINK. Read the letter, below.

I am Pari, from India.

I am really really a true baby BLINK. I am just 12 years old.

You all are so gorgeous and multi-talented.

I went through many problems, my best friend is also a BLINK. We both love you all so much. Just waiting to meet you.

I was just 6 years old when I was a BLINK. But now when I see your 2019 concert, I feel very happy like I am at that concert. Every day I cry to meet [you]. I love you all with your talents, hard work, prettiness, happiness. Rosie's golden voice, Lisa's powerful dance, Jennie's fast rap, and Jisoo's visual. I love Jennie's beauty and talent, Lisa's cuteness, funniness, and her talent, Jisoo as the pretty girl, and Rosie's voice and prettiness.

I love you more than my life BLACKPINK. I can do everything for you.