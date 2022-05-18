Dear BLACKPINK: A young fan from the US writes that the group has changed their life in countless ways

Debuting under YG Entertainment in 2016 with their single album ‘Square One’, BLACKPINK comprises four members: Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa. The tracks on BLACKPINK’s debut single, ‘Whistle’ and ‘Boombayah’ became the girl group’s first number one entries on South Korea's Gaon Digital Chart and the Billboard World Digital Song Sales chart, respectively. Further, BLACKPINK is the highest-charting female Korean act on the Billboard Hot 100, peaking at number 13 with ‘Ice Cream’ in 2020.

Today’s sweet letter has been penned by Madelyn Taylor Rutz from the US to BLACKPINK. Read the letter, below.

Hello BLACKPINK! This may be a very long letter, but I am writing to you what comes from my heart and mind. I know it is hard for you to read literally MILLIONS of letters from your BLINKs, but I nicely ask you to read mine.

Hi, my name is Madelyn Taylor Rutz. You can call me Maddie. I am 14 years old and I live in Waterville, Ohio in the United States. I keep updated on literally all new videos posted on social media. I am a big fan of you guys and love to watch you bond with each other. I want to say hi to all of you. Jisoo, I think you are a very pretty person and your role in BLACKPINK is wonderful. Correct me if I'm wrong but I think you are the oldest of all the BLACKPINK members. I love your voice and the tone of your voice is outstanding. I love your style, and all of BLACKPINK’s.

Next are Jennie and Rosé. I believe you two are in the middle of the group and sorry if I'm wrong. Lol. You both are very pretty and I love your names. Rosé, you are very kind, caring, sweet, and the shyest of the group. Jennie is very funny, pretty, and cute, but can be quiet and shy sometimes also. And Lisa, I believe you are the youngest. I love your hair and sort of swaggy vintage choice of clothes. I know you are pretty mischievous, funny, and pretty. I have a passion for learning Korean, Thai, and Japanese languages because of you all. If I ever meet you someday, even though you can talk in English very well, I would want to tell you that I learned these languages to talk to you in them.

There are so many things about you guys that inspire me and make me love you, but it would take me forever to tell you them because there are so many!! I just want to say...In my life, many problems happen, and my life is stressful as an 8th grader. But that's typical for that age and I think you all have been there. You guys have changed my life, and life decisions in countless ways. I think you guys are unique in all ways. I know this is just a typical BLINK fan letter, but I know each one is important to you and I hope you like mine. You guys are not just a group of singers or dancers, you are not just BLACKPINK or K-pop. You guys are one of a kind people, who have lives just like others’. Even though there are tough things in your life. Break-ups, health problems, incidents at performances, getting pushed too hard by people, getting hate comments. The list goes on and on.

But whatever got you guys to where you are now, you rock, and whatever you did to push yourself through tough times to get to where you are now. Appreciate that. Soak in the moment around you right now, and think... "How thankful am I?", "What am I thankful for?"... Look around you. You are with the people that will be with you in tough times, sad times, rock hard times, happy times, and possibly before you pass by.

- Maddie