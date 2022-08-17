Dear THE BOYZ: A fan from India writes about being proud of the eleven members in a sincere letter

THE BOYZ is an eleven-member boy group under IST Entertainment. The group first made their debut in 2017, with their single ‘Boy’, which served as the title track from their debut EP ‘The First’. After winning Mnet’s ‘Road to Kingdom’, the boy group went on to compete in ‘Kingdom: Legendary War’, where they finished in second place. THE BOYZ recently made their comeback with their seventh extended play ‘BE AWARE’.

Today’s sincere letter has been penned by a fan from India, to THE BOYZ. Read the letter, below.

Dear THE BOYZ,

First of all, I know there’s only like one in hundreds of thousands chance you will be seeing this but I hope the world tour is going great. I am so proud of all the eleven members, you all worked so hard to come this far and it is nothing less than fully deserved.

Unlike many other popular groups coming from a company already having popular groups, debuting under a new company without a name on its own might not have been an easy task. It meant that you had to completely start from scratch and knowing how hard it is for small groups to 'make it' in this industry, you all are truly incredible and that’s what makes you all special. Anyone would find it easy to lose hope and give up when things did not work at the beginning but you all remained hopeful and gave your very best at every chance you had.

You might wonder why during 'Road to Kingdom' and 'Kingdom' no one questioned your ranks or why other fandoms weren’t mad about you ranking higher than other big groups like iKON or BTOB? It’s because anyone could tell after seeing your stages the amount of hard work you put into them. Seriously, every single fan of yours is hard-earned.

It’s been almost 5 years since your debut and you all are still brimming with so much passion as if you were still a rookie. Even with all the love you all receive; you all are so humble because you know what it's like to have nothing. You all still give your best at every stage you have the chance to perform on, even on encore stages. From having no wins to being the 4th gen boy group with the most wins. The amount of talent you all hold is immaculate.

Even music-wise, the titles and b-sides always slap plus the stuff you all put out on SoundCloud *chef’s kiss* and I'm not saying this just because I'm a fan, even if I wasn’t, it would still slap. I wish more people knew about them. Sunwoo could easily be called one of the best 4th gen idol lyricists. Your stage presence is deadly. While also being humorous to a concerning level, you all are literally so versatile; any concept and you all are ready to eat it up. Whoever said that THE BOYZ was an all-visual group was right. You all really [are] true artists, entertainers, and performers. And where do I even begin with the chemistry you guys have between the members, it’s just so heart-warming.

I am so proud of the fact that you are at a stage of your career where you can do anything, eat anything and buy anything you like. I hope you all keep yourself happy and healthy. And Eric, there is never a day where Deobis don’t miss you. Though we do miss you I hope you take your time and heal but make sure to come back.

Sangyeon, Jacob, Younghoon, Hyunjae, Juyeon, Kevin, Chanhee, Changmin, Haknyeon, Sunwoo, and Eric, I wish you all the best. I hope to see all 11 of you together on stage one day. Deobis will be there for you in anything you do, always.

Yours Truly,

A proud Deobi.