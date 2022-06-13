Dear BTS: An ARMY calls ‘The Most Beautiful Moment’ era their safe haven

Happy 9th debut anniversary to BTS! The group debuted on June 13, 2013, with seven members: RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook. Throughout the years, BTS has made the words “team work makes the dream work” ring loud, clear and true. On June 10, 2022, mere days ahead of their debut anniversary, BTS dropped their anthology album ‘Proof’, along with a music video for its lead single, ‘Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)’.

Today’s sweet letter has been penned by Sakshi from India to BTS. Read the letter, below.

Dear BTS

Happy 9th anniversary my boys. Thank you for the music. I hope you’re all happy and healthy. I just want to say to you guys that Thank you for not giving up after you debuted. Thank you for being incredibly patient, though it ate you up. I can’t stop thanking the universe for letting the stars finally align for you guys.

You guys are the biggest stars in my tiny constellation. Here’s to more years of shining and slaying together!

I’m so thankful for your music because they’re literally the day to my night and the light to my dark tunnel. Thank you for always being so passionate and sincere in making music. I can definitely feel it in your songs. Thank you for ‘The Most Beautiful Moment’ era that you guys have been building since your early days. It’s been my safe haven, my alternate universe.

It was around May 2019 when I re-discovered you through your song boy with luv. I wished…instead of 2019, I could have found you and your music in 2010, or I can say the worst year in my life. Ever. But that wouldn’t be possible, because that year was the year the rap line just met each other. The year when stars started to align for you, but not for me. But thanks to my friends, because of them I found you guys.

Thank you for the trust you give to ARMYs. You guys open up to ARMYs so much, I feel like we’re walking side by side while growing together. Thank you for talking to ARMYs constantly. Thank you for your immense effort to communicate with ARMYs, because of that, my world is a little less lonely. Thank you for letting yourselves be cut open to tell others that they’re not alone (including me!). Thank you for being there when nobody was around.

Thank you for always telling us through music that we’re important, that we matter, and we’re enough. Thank you for being such inspirations for me to do things outside my comfort zone. Thank you for being such a motivation for me to wake up every morning. Thank you for always wanting to listen to our worries and stories, ARMYs will try to do the same for you. Thank you for being such inspirations for me to do things outside my comfort zone.

Please know that ARMYs are so proud of you and of ourselves. We truly create wonders in every step we take. I’m so proud to be your fan. If I am determined to live long enough until my hair turns grey, I’d be really happy to look back at my youth, when I found you. Please know that not only [do] I adore and love you guys a lot, [but] I also respect you as individuals and also artists.

Sakshi from India