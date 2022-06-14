Dear BTS: An ARMY calls the septet the ‘best part’ of their life in a heartfelt letter

Ever since their debut in 2013, the seven members of BTS (RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook), have touched on various themes through their lyrics, including mental health, coming of age, school-age youth, loss, the journey towards loving oneself and more. On June 13, 2022, BTS celebrated their ninth debut anniversary, a mere few days after releasing their anthology album ‘Proof’ on June 10.

Today’s heartfelt letter has been penned by Pari from India to BTS. Read the letter, below.

Dear Bangtan Boys,

Happy 9th debut anniversary to our beloved Bangtan Boys. You guys did a great job this far and I'm sure you will continue doing the same. I've been attached to your music since 2018 and yet I always feel something brand-new about your songs with every passing year. I never knew that the boys that I've watched performing Fake Love on an award show on TV one day, will become a part of my life; the best part of my life.

Now, watching you achieve success makes me feel proud of myself, that I took a good decision by searching your names on Google that day and not skipping the channel instead.

I've learnt a lot of things from you and your friendship. I found myself improving in social factors because of you. I got to learn how to love the people surrounding me along with loving myself because of you.

I truly am glad that I'm a fangirl of not only the artist BTS that people know, but also the 7 normal boys from S. Korea who try their best to make a change [in] everything. I am glad that I'm ARMY.

From Pari (India)