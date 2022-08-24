Dear BTS: An ARMY details their journey with the septet in a heartfelt letter

Debuting in 2013, BTS’ seven members RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook, have not only grown so close as to refer to each other as family, but have also become just as close to their fans, ARMY. The special bond that the septet shares with their beloved fandom has often been a topic of discussion, fueled further by BTS and ARMY’s eagerness to shower love and appreciation on each other at any given moment.

Today’s heartfelt letter has been penned by Gouri from India to BTS. Read the letter, below.

I am Gouri and I'm residing in a small village in Kerala, India. This year, the month of April will mark (marked) my one-year journey with BTS and becoming an ARMY. So I would like share the story (of) how I became an ARMY and how BTS helped me during my hard times...

It was during the second wave of COVID-19 in 2021. It was a very hard time for all of us. The pandemic took away so many things from us. I was also going through a hard time during that period. I was distracted from everything, it felt like everything was going very dark. I also lost a person very close to me during that time and I was having a very bad situation coping with that, too. I couldn't do my everyday things, I questioned my life, my existence in every single minute. I knew I was sinking and it got worse day after day. I used to spend my whole day just laying in bed and feeling numb. Like that, one day I was scrolling through my phone and I came across a short video of V aka Kim Taehyung. It was from their (BTS’) live performance of their song ‘Idol’. I was mesmerized by that video, his deep voice, the song, the beat, the lyrics, his stage presence, everything was just captivating. But the thing was, I knew about BTS long before this incident, but I didn't try to get to know them and kind of hated them without any reason. So after this, I remember I just wanted to know the names of the members and to learn a little bit more about them. But before I could even realise, from that moment something changed. The process of getting to know them actually opened the door to my heart. The process was slow but everything changed very fast, slowly and steadily I were getting my life back.

I felt a very special connection with these seven people who I have never even met in my life, through their music and their personalities. Their music connected with me, their lyrics spoke to me and each of their personalities touched me very deeply. Their passion for their work and the love and the brotherhood they shared with each other was something that I have never seen or heard of. Then I got to know more about each of their stories, how they came together and how they became BTS. It was a very long journey built by their passion, hard work, sacrifice and their blood, sweat, and tears. Their journey and they themselves inspired me so much.

All they (were) trying to do was to share their stories through their music and work, hoping that it might comfort someone in this world. They broke all kinds of stereotypes and language barriers through the power of their music. They were underdogs in the Korean music industry, but they tried very hard from day one to become the best, and they have come so far. By observing their journey, we can say that they never forgot their roots. They are very hardworking and (have) down-to-earth personalities and they never leave an opportunity to thank their beloved ARMYs. They say ARMY gave them wings to fly and mention and thank us for every single award they have ever won. And I can see it's their gratitude and their personalities and passion for their work and music and the brotherhood and love that they share with each other (that) makes them different and made them who they are today and achieve everything that they have right now.

By getting to know about their ‘Love Yourself’ campaign I realised “it's ok not to be ok” because just like Namjoon said, we all have different galaxies inside our hearts and minds but all we have to do is accept it and try to be the best version for ourself. I learnt from them that accepting ourself just as who we are is the key to happiness. It helps us to learn more about ourselves so that we are able to love others too.

Through this one year, BTS has taught me a lot of things that no one else could ever have, my only regret is that I didn't stan them from the very beginning but just like the ARMY saying, I believe they came into my life when I needed them the most. They are my safe board that helps me to reach my peace and thanks to them that I am in a much better place now. Their hard work and stories inspire me every day to be my best version. It's hard to explain what BTS means to me, but I can say this, they are my energy, my safe boat, my hope, my peace and my happiness and I am extremely thankful to them for coming into my life, and I want to spend more and more years as an ARMY getting to know these beautiful seven souls and support them no matter what. Thank you so much BTS for existing and thank you so much my dear ARMY friends for supporting them. Borahae BTS and Saranghae for the rest of my life…

Yours Faithfully,

Gouri

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with anxiety or depression, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.