Dear BTS: An ARMY expresses their wish to attend a BTS concert in India

Comprising seven members, RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, BTS is one of the biggest musical acts in the world today. Ever since their debut in 2013, the septet has gone on to steadily rise to the top, and receive much love for their music, especially their lyrics. BTS recently released their anthology album, ‘Proof’, on June 10, ahead of their ninth debut anniversary on June 13.

Today’s sweet letter has been penned by Dolly from India to BTS. Read the letter, below.

Hello BTS,

This is from India (I hope it would reach you)

I'm very thankful that I got to know BTS. I became an ARMY last year when I saw one of the videos on Instagram that was a very trending video. I loved it, I searched and I came to know that you're the biggest boy band in the world. The first song I heard was Boy With Luv, it was Korean. I tried learning it [and now] I know some lyrics of it…The songs produced by you all help me very much in my studies, my depression, my loneliness...I [have] heard every song by now and I can say very proudly that I'm an ARMY thanks to the music you create…BTS saved me....Very proud of you all.

I humbly request you to please come and have a concert in India, I would love to come and attend it...

I purple you

Thank you~

Dolly