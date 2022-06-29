Dear BTS: An ARMY from India calls the group’s members their ‘best friends’ in a lovely letter

Following their debut in 2013, boy group BTS has steadily worked their way to the top, establishing themselves as one of the biggest musical acts currently. The seven members, RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook, are akin to household names today. The group has received immense love for their music, and especially their lyrics. BTS also recently released their anthology album ‘Proof’ on June 10.

Today’s lovely letter has been penned by Palak from India to BTS. Read the letter, below.

Namaste BTS members,

I am Palak from India.

First of all, I hope you all are fine and doing well.

I became an ARMY in lockdown, and I honestly never knew that somebody who is living far away from me can understand my emotions and my problems.

Your music is the best thing for me for relaxing.

The positiveness you provide to people through your songs, interviews and from everything you do, whether it's ‘Run’ episodes or anything else.

I want to tell you how I became an ARMY...and it's 7.33 am in [the] morning right now in India.

One day I was watching YouTube and there came a recommendation of your song ‘Spring Day’...even though I didn't know what were the names of all of you...I kept listening to the song and wanted to search more about BTS.

And finally, after a few weeks, I started giving myself the importance, the love, respect and happiness which belonged to me.

I can't say that I am your biggest fan. Rather, I will say you are as important as a remembrance of God for me... I love you all and you are my best friends who never leave me alone in any kind of situation.

Jimin sir, the first person I liked in my life means there is no one who can replace him. I wish I will meet you all very soon.

Because it's my dream and ambition to meet you all.

I am here to support you forever.

Last but not the least, I will wish for your happiness to God every day and every time.

Thank you so much.

Palak,

India