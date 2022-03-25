Dear BTS: An ARMY from India calls them the biggest stars in their tiny constellation

Comprising seven members, RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook, BTS has become one of the biggest musical acts in the world, since their debut in 2013. In 2020, BTS became the first all-South Korean act to reach number one on the Billboard Global 200 and US Billboard Hot 100 charts with their single ‘Dynamite’, which also received a GRAMMY nomination. In February 2022, BTS became the only act to top IFPI’s Global Recording Artists of the Year ranking for two years consecutively (2020, 2021).

Today’s heartwarming letter has been penned by Chahat from India to BTS. Read their letter below.

Dear BTS,

Hi, I’m your fan. I’m one of your ARMY. There’s nothing special about me, I’m here to let you know that I’m very thankful for your existence. There’s literally nothing more fitting than to say thank you to you

I want to thank BTS for staying with me all these years. They shed light on problems I didn't know I had and made me realize that I have to focus on myself. I was only 13 years old when I discovered them; I saw them as boys just wanting to have fun. Not seeing their struggles and only their smiles, I fell into a deep hole in the BTS world. Throughout those years and prior, I haven't been my best self; them being with me throughout my journey to finding myself will always be so impactful. The words they say to us ARMY are the words I couldn't hear from friends and family. They gave me reassurance; they made me realize that not everything in the world is handed to you. Realizing their struggles throughout the years also made me realize that not everything is all smiling in life.

Other than being thankful, I’d like to let you know how much I love and support you. Please know that not only do I adore and love you guys a lot, I also respect you as individuals and also artists. I believe in you and I will always support you as long as you don’t do anything problematic. Trust that these hands of mine, though not strong enough, will always be there, holding your back, and sometimes pushing you up, when you want to go higher. Please know that we’re each other’s strengths. I will be here for you to lean on whenever you have worries. Please know that ARMYs are so proud of you and of ourselves. We truly create wonders in every step we take. I’m so proud to be your fan. If I am determined to live long enough until my hair turns grey, I’d be really happy to look back at my youth, when I found you.

You guys are the biggest stars in my tiny constellation. Here’s to more years of shining and slaying together!

I have laughed with you. Cried with you.

Smiled with you.

Screamed with you. Soared with you.

Sang with you.

Celebrated with you. Grew with you.

I Loved you.

I love and purple all seven of you with all of my heart