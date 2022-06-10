Dear BTS: An ARMY from India expresses they love, adore, respect and care for the septet

With seven members, RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook, BTS debuted in 2013, and went on to become one of the biggest musical acts in the world today. Earlier today on June 10, BTS released their anthology album ‘Proof’, along with a music video accompanying its title track, ‘Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment in Life)’. Soon, the group will be celebrating their ninth debut anniversary, on June 13.

Today’s lovely letter has been penned by Bhagyashree from India to BTS. Read the letter, below.

Annyeonghaseyo BTS,

Allow me to introduce myself, I am an ARMY girl who met her idols just a month ago and got immediately connected to OT7. Initially, it was ‘V’ who captured my eyes, but later when I got introduced to you all, I was in awe. Before meeting you all, I was just living my life without any motive or real happiness. There was a void in me and when I listened to your songs and watched your journey from being 7 normal boys to 7 top idols, it gave me the immense power to follow what I actually want and not what others expected of me.

Although I don't know when you will come to India, I promise you, I will be so successful that I can afford to attend your concert in any corner of the world. I don't simply love you, I adore, respect, and care for you.

I am certain that I will meet you guys soon.

Saranghae,

Bhagyashree from India