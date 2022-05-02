Dear BTS: An ARMY from India hopes the group gets ‘all the happiness in the world’

Debuting in 2013, BTS is one of the biggest musical acts currently. With the seven members, RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook, akin to household names today, BTS has been receiving a lot of love for their music, and especially their lyrics that often touch on personal and social commentary, the themes of mental health, troubles of school-age youth and coming of age, loss, loving oneself, and individualism.

Today’s lovely letter has been penned by Suhana from India to BTS. Read their letter, below:

Dear BTS,

I want to thank you from the core of my heart for everything you all have done for the whole world and for ARMYs. I will love you forever because I love you up to infinity. I just want to thank you for making me happy even in my sad times. You bring laughter, motivation, encouragement and positivity to my mood and life. I can't express how important you are in my world.

I always pray for all of you that may the Almighty shine on you and give you success and happiness everywhere. May you keep glowing, live long and get all the happiness in the world.