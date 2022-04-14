Dear BTS: An ARMY from India promises to meet the group one day

With RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook, BTS has become one of the biggest musical acts in the world, since their debut in 2013. In 2020, BTS became the first all-South Korean act to reach number one on the Billboard Global 200 and US Billboard Hot 100 charts with their single ‘Dynamite’, which also received a GRAMMY nomination. In February 2022, BTS became the only act to top IFPI’s Global Recording Artists of the Year ranking for two years consecutively (2020, 2021).

Today’s letter has been penned by Subhadra from India to BTS. Read their letter, below.

Hi,

I'm Subhadra, 19 years old from India.

I don't know if BTS will read this letter or not or if I will get a chance to meet them. So here I'm writing a letter for them and expressing my heart and gratitude for what they have done for me.

I want to tell lots of things to them.

I'm just thankful for them and I'll be always thankful for them because they have saved my life. I want to thank them for saving my life, for teaching me and lots of people how to love ourselves, for showing us what is love and friendship, for telling us not to give up, work hard and what not.

I'll never thank God for anything which I have right now in this world but I'll always thank God for sending BTS in my life. Because there was no one beside me when I needed someone so so so badly, no one has ever taught me not even my own family how to love yourself, how to accept yourself with all your heart, your faults and flaws, but they taught these things, which I'm grateful.

I can't even tell you guys (BTS) that how much important you are for me and Army's, you guys are our everything you mean the whole world for me.

Last but not least I just want to tell BTS that I'm not gonna give up no matter what happens. I will work hard and fight for me dreams and happiness. I will never stop loving myself. And I promise you guys that some day I'm gonna meet you all and I will be standing in the crowds of thousands of Army's and pointing my Army bomb and singing louder then boms. I really really love you BTS. Thank you so much for coming in my life and teaching me how to love myself. You guys mean whole world to me and Army's. Take care of yourself and don't stress out we Army's are always there for you.

Saranghae

Borahae

Your and only yours Army