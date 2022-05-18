Dear BTS: An ARMY from India thanks the group for coming into their life

With seven members RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook, boy group BTS is one of the biggest musical acts in the world. Since their debut in 2013, the group has steadily climbed to newer heights, cementing its place in people’s hearts. With their extensive discography spanning a multitude of topics and genres, the group is akin to a household name today. BTS will be releasing their anthology album, titled ‘Proof’, on June 10, 2022.

Today’s lovely letter has been penned by Savita from India to BTS. Read the letter, below.

Dear Bangtan,

Since the day I became an ARMY I wanted to tell you all a lots of things and now when I got this opportunity I don't understand from where should I start...

First of all, thank you for coming into my life and making my life and me a lot better. Because of you all, I found a better version of myself. You all make my day brighter and night shinier.

Now I'm no more afraid all thanks to Joonie’s wise advice, Jinnie’s confidence, SUGA's savageness, Hobi’s energetic vibes, Jimin-ssi’s sweet and warm gestures, TaeTae’s love towards ARMYs and Kookie’s comforting talks. I love all of you.

For me, feelings can't be expressed in words and this letter is nothing compared to my feelings. I have very little that you all will read this letter…

Just know that ARMYs love Bangtan a lot. So, haters gonna hate but ARMYs gonna always love and support you.

WE ARE TOGETHER, FOREVER BULLETPROOF.

From an ARMY

Savita, India