Dear BTS: An ARMY from India thanks the group for coming into their life
A fan from India pens a lovely letter to BTS.
With seven members RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook, boy group BTS is one of the biggest musical acts in the world. Since their debut in 2013, the group has steadily climbed to newer heights, cementing its place in people’s hearts. With their extensive discography spanning a multitude of topics and genres, the group is akin to a household name today. BTS will be releasing their anthology album, titled ‘Proof’, on June 10, 2022.
Today’s lovely letter has been penned by Savita from India to BTS. Read the letter, below.
Dear Bangtan,
Since the day I became an ARMY I wanted to tell you all a lots of things and now when I got this opportunity I don't understand from where should I start...
First of all, thank you for coming into my life and making my life and me a lot better. Because of you all, I found a better version of myself. You all make my day brighter and night shinier.
Now I'm no more afraid all thanks to Joonie’s wise advice, Jinnie’s confidence, SUGA's savageness, Hobi’s energetic vibes, Jimin-ssi’s sweet and warm gestures, TaeTae’s love towards ARMYs and Kookie’s comforting talks. I love all of you.
For me, feelings can't be expressed in words and this letter is nothing compared to my feelings. I have very little that you all will read this letter…
Just know that ARMYs love Bangtan a lot. So, haters gonna hate but ARMYs gonna always love and support you.
WE ARE TOGETHER, FOREVER BULLETPROOF.
From an ARMY
Savita, India
Want to let out in words, your undying fondness for your favourite K-drama and K-pop stars?
Email your open letter to: editorial@pinkvilla.com, mentioning your full name, country, IG handle and Twitter handle. The opportunity is open to readers from across the globe. Your letters may also feature on our official Instagram page Hallyutalk as well so don't forget to follow us there!
Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.
Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.