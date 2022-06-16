Dear BTS: An ARMY from India thanks the group for spreading happiness, love and joy

Debuting in 2013, BTS is a seven-membered group comprising RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook. Ahead of their ninth debut anniversary, the septet released an anthology album titled ‘Proof’, along with a moving music video that referenced many of their past releases, for the lead single, ‘Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)’.

Today’s sweet letter has been penned by Monica from India to BTS. Read the letter, below.

[PLEASE NOTE: This letter was shared on June 12, 2022.]

Hello everyone, I am Monica from India and on the 9th Anniversary of Our Bangtan Boys, I want to convey a message.

Happy 9 years of togetherness. It has been 9 years since your debut as K-Pop singers, but it's my second year with you guys, I wish I could [have] known and supported you earlier. But it didn't take me much time to become an ARMY and to know you guys. After knowing all of your hard work, dedication and efforts behind your success, I feel proud of you all.

I am an ARMY from India and on this beautiful day, I want to tell you that your voice, music and message have reached Indians too. They all appreciate you all, they learn from your messages given by your songs. They love to hear the words of wisdom. Your songs deeply touch our souls, they make us feel happy and worthy. The new generation is getting inspired by your story behind success, from being 7 normal boys to worldwide famous idols.

Today on this special day, I want to thank you from the bottom of my heart for spreading so much happiness, love and joy all over the world. You are that essential part of my life that I will always need. Because of you guys I was able to make a new start with all of my energy, because of you all I was able to make new friends.

Last but not the least, I just want to convey a small message that you are doing great, the world is proud of you guys just keep going and we will love you a lot forever. Take care of yourself, stay healthy and fine.

Borahae

- MONICA