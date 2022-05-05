Dear BTS: An ARMY from India writes about being motivated by the group

Since their debut in 2013, BTS has become one of the biggest musical acts in the world. With the seven members, RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook, akin to household names today, BTS has been receiving a lot of love for their music, and especially their lyrics. The group will be releasing their anthology album ‘Proof’ on June 10, 2022.

Today’s sweet letter has been penned by Riya from India to BTS. Read their letter, below:

Dear BTS,

I am an ARMY from India…I am also a person in your ARMY of 10000000000000000000000000000000 people. First I started listening to some of your songs just for fun and now I am obsessed…I can’t help but listen again and again…All songs are great but the one I like the most is BUTTER. When I felt like giving up on my dream to become a YouTuber…I saw your band…you guys never gave up on singing or your band. This inspired me and now I am continuing YouTube and I have made significant progress. Now I have 150 subscribers…yippee.

Even though you don’t know you have made a great effect on my life and only by seeing you singing happily on stage, did I overcome my stage fear…thanks for all the help and motivation you have given me over the years. Not only myself but you have really helped many people…Your songs are all different, all unique, but great in their own way, just like you…

Know that I always will support BTS…and I hope you don’t bother the hate you get on the internet and be happy cause you have got a huge ARMY that will take care of the rude haters. I hope you all have a great life and are always happy and make others happy…

Love

ARMY