Dear BTS: An ARMY from India writes ‘it was BTS who taught me to love myself’ in a sweet letter

Debuting in 2013, BTS comprises seven members, RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook. The septet recently celebrated their ninth debut anniversary on June 13. Mere days before this, BTS released their anthology album ‘Proof’ on June 10, along with a music video for its lead single ‘Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)’. The album includes three CDs, with different tracks that “reflect the thoughts and ideas of the members on the past, present and future of BTS.”

Today’s sweet letter has been penned by an ARMY from India to BTS. Read the letter, below.

Dear Oppa(s),

I love you very much... Through this letter, I want to express my gratitude toward BTS...I became an A.R.M.Y. in 2020 lockdown...The first song I heard from BTS was ‘On’ and I liked it so much...I started listening to English and Korean songs when I heard ‘On’...When I read On's English lyrics I really liked its message that no matter in which situation we are we should keep fighting...then I heard ‘Dynamite’ and I liked it very much too. Then I started listening to BTS and they became my favourite artists...I was really inspired by their "love yourself" message...My favourite BTS songs are Mic Drop, Fake love and Idol but On is very special to me. It was BTS who taught me to love myself...I wish someday I can get a chance to thank BTS because whenever I felt lonely they and their songs helped me out…Whenever I felt sad their songs and ‘Run BTS’ episodes were there to light up my mood...I really love them...I love every member very much...They are really very cute and handsome but the reason why I adore them is their talent and the message and love they want to spread through their songs. I hear many people saying that A.R.M.Y is just crazy over their faces, but no it is not the reality. We love them because of their talent, not because of their beauty. They [have] acquired a very special place in my heart. I am very proud to be a part of their fandom and I promise to be an A.R.M.Y. forever…Borahae BTS, and many many congratulations for completing 9 years. Stay safe, stay healthy, keep smiling and keep shining.

Lots of love,

An A.R.M.Y. from India