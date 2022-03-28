Dear BTS: An ARMY looks forward to seeing the group in India

Since its debut in 2013, BTS has become one of the biggest musical acts in the world. With the seven members, RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, akin to household names today, BTS has been receiving a lot of love for their music, and especially their lyrics that often touch on personal and social commentary, the themes of mental health, the trouble of school-age youth and coming of age, loss, loving oneself, and individualism.

Today’s sweet letter has been penned by Sreyoshi from India to BTS. Read their letter, below.

Dear BTS,

It all started in 2019 when the COVID impact had just begun. It was a crucial phase for the whole world, and that's when I discovered BTS. It began by googling all of the members to knowing the life stories of each one of you.

What inspired me the most was your life stories. The journey towards your success hasn't been a cakewalk at all. Inspite of having a lot of ups and downs you rose up against all the odds and served as a source of inspiration for millions of ARMYs around the world. Your heartfelt message dedicated to the youth of today's world in the 76th UN General Assembly was unforgettable.

As rightly said, that "lyrics are a part of the music and as one listens to it they become a part of that person". BTS' song lyrics have always resonated with me and taught me to have a positive approach towards life. Like in ‘Spring Day’ you said, "The morning will come again. No darkness, no season is eternal" which gives us a reassuring reminder that no matter how hard and dark things are, the morning always comes in the end.

Honestly, I can't thank you enough for inspiring and motivating me and every ARMY out there. Unknowingly, you made our days better. Looking forward to seeing you in India soon.

Borahae,

Sreyoshi

ALSO READ: Dear Oppa: A fan from India writes about BTS lighting up their life like ‘Dynamite’ Want to let out in words, your undying fondness for your favourite K-drama and K-pop stars? Email your open letter to: editorial@pinkvilla.com, mentioning your full name, country, IG handle and Twitter handle. The opportunity is open to readers from across the globe. Your letters may also feature on our official Instagram page Hallyutalk as well so don't forget to follow us there! Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.