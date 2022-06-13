Dear BTS: An ARMY mom says ‘the best is yet to come’ in a letter wishing for success on their 9th anniversary

BTS turns nine today! The group debuted on June 13, 2013, with seven members: RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook. On June 10, 2022, BTS dropped their anthology album ‘Proof’, along with a music video for its lead single, ‘Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)’. Commemorating their ninth debut anniversary, the group’s youngest member also released a song on June 13 at midnight KST (June 12, 8:30 pm IST), titled ‘My You’, and dedicated to the group’s fans, ARMYs.

Today’s lovely letter has been penned by Helen Ridley from The Philippines to BTS. Read the letter, below.

Dear BTS

An ARMY Mom here

My BTS story is quite amazing (laughs). I wasn’t an ARMY until [the] last quarter of 2021. I've known you since 2016 but I didn't give much attention yet until my daughter started bragging [to] me about JK, who she adores the most. She had kept his poster for six years and had this photo on her phone. During the pandemic, she let me watch one of your Jimmy Fallon interviews on the train. And Rap Monster [RM], who was quite articulate, was the first member who amazed me. He appears to be intelligent and smart. I was blown away! Then I noticed the guy next to him, whoa, he was incredibly attractive, V was truly amazing! This is where my BTS journey started. I began to watch your live concerts, interviews, and television broadcasts. I love Run BTS, Bon Voyage and In the Soop. This [is] what makes me stay awake until 3AM in the morning. This [is] what makes me smile & laugh hard. This occupies my free time. I have to catch up for the 8 years I've missed with you. I learned to know each one of you in a short period of time. Jin the funny one, worldwide handsome, playful and kitchen master. Suga the calm one, disciplined & frank. Namjoon the smart one, group leader & very articulate. Jhope the bubbly one, free spirited & entertaining. Jimin the hot one, cute, humble and kind. Taehyung the handsome one, witty and stylish. Jungkook the versatile one, golden maknae, soulful voice and easy going. You were destined to meet and become the hottest boy band in the world today. Your road to success was not as easy as others may think. All the hard work, all the sacrifices, all the sleepless nights, struggles & downfalls have paid off. You earned your popularity and success today and the love and respect of millions of ARMYs.

I may not be able to see you in person, at concerts, or through chance encounters, but watching your acts on YouTube and VLive brings me closer to you. Until I've known BTS, I had never been such a fan.

On your 9th Anniversary, I wish you guys more success in the coming years. The best is yet to come! Stay together! Stay happy and healthy.

Saranghae BTS!!

Helen Ridley

From the Philipines