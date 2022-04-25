Dear BTS: An ARMY pens heartfelt individual messages to the group’s members

Since the group’s debut in 2013, BTS has become one of the biggest musical acts in the world. The two-time GRAMMY-nominated group recently wrapped up four nights of their sold-out ‘BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE - LAS VEGAS’ concerts. BTS will be releasing their next album in June 2022.

Today’s lovely letter has been penned by Aruna Hegde from India to BTS. Read their letter, below.

Hello dear BTS Oppa (plural)

How are you all? I am very worried about your health. I hope you guys are taking rest and eating well besides this tight schedule.

I really hope that I can meet you guys by chance at least. I always imagine that moment at night and I end up crying.

I want to thank Joonie Oppa for unveiling that speech in 2018 "We have learned to Love Ourselves, so now I urge you to Speak Yourself" This has given me some kind of strength which cannot be expressed through words.

I can say that Jin Oppa is another name of confidence. He has made me feel at home with his raps (you know if you know).

SUGA Oppa is another reason why I turned out to be a girl who doesn't let others hurt her.

J-Hope Oppa has taught me to give my best in everything I do, so I am trying my level best.

Jimin Oppa is another name for friendship. He has taught me to be kind to all and to never give up on my dreams.

Taehyung Oppa has taught me to be proud of myself and to be myself (I mean he taught me to never change myself for others).

Jungkook Oppa taught me that dedication really matters in everything and our age doesn't make any difference in achieving something.

So at last I want to say that, no matter how many times you get hated we ARMYs will love you infinite times more than their hate. We love you oppa.