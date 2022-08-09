Dear BTS: An ARMY pens a heartfelt letter addressing the septet as their ‘universe’

One of the biggest musical acts in the world, boy group BTS comprises seven members: RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook. Following their debut in 2013, BTS’ members have gone on to receive love from fans all over the world, for their music, and especially their lyrics. In June 2022, the boy group went on to release their anthology album, ‘Proof’.

Today’s heartfelt letter has been penned by D to BTS. Read the letter, below.

My dear BTS,

I don't know where to start... I have not been an ARMY since you debuted, nor for a long time. I don't know how but I was unaware of the goodness around me. One of my best friends was an ARMY, in fact around me, I had so many ARMY friends but I never tried to know about it [BTS]. But I was never a hater.

But my life changed when one day while scrolling YouTube Shorts I came across an emotional video of SUGA. I just watched the video and felt so bad. The video was about his struggle and how he cares for all the members, his early days, and his accident. I don't know but I felt how is he so strong when life is so cruel to him. I felt a connection in our lives since I am also going through a lot. This is the time when I started watching videos related to SUGA and BTS.

And once you start watching them everything changes.

My life changed when I started to watch BTS. I laughed watching their videos whenever I was sad. I cried when I saw them crying. I got so much motivation. It's just because of them that I love myself so much these days. When everybody around me said everything bad about me and demotivated me, they were the only ones telling [me] that I am the best.

I know they are not close to me but [they are] always close to my heart. I cry [while] telling everything to their picture since I have nobody to tell [about] my pain. And I always feel good. Oh, how much they encourage me to be happy, love myself and do good in my life.

At least I have someone now who listens to me... who motivates me... who tells me that I am the best.. who tells me that I [am] worthy... who tells me that I can do everything... and most importantly who tells me that I matter.

You guys call us the brightest stars in your universe right... little do you know, you are our whole universe. You are [the] reasons for our happiness.

I have so much to write but I guess I will keep that to myself so I can tell you guys personally whenever I meet you all... For now, thank you would do.

Thank you for every happy moment... no matter what, I will never give up on you guys... Thank you for your motivation.. thank you for being my support.

Thank you to "THE PILL OF MY HAPPINESS".

Saranghae

An ARMY for life,

D