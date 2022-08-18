Dear BTS: An ARMY pens a sweet letter thanking the septet for making their life ‘meaningful’

RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook, debuted in 2013, as part of the group known as BTS. Having celebrated their ninth debut anniversary in June this year, the septet is known as one of the biggest boy bands in the world. Earlier this year, BTS released their anthology album, ‘Proof’, along with a music video for its lead single, ‘Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)’.

Today’s sweet letter has been penned by Orin from Bangladesh to BTS. Read the letter, below.

To BTS, My Seven Stars

It's me, an ARMY from [a] different country. I wanted to write to you guys for a long time. But I was thinking it would be tough for me to write about you. But I realized if I love anything from my heart it would be easy for me. Let's see what my mind says about you.

BTS, to me you are not only a group or a music band. You are my place of comfort, peace, trust, hope, motivation [and] inspiration.

You all are the ones who stay beside me whenever I feel alone. When all the things become dark around me you give me the light to illuminate all the darkness. You are my safe and comfortable place where I can trust blindly. When no one gives me hope you all come to give me hope with a ton [of] words of hope. The lyrics of your songs are really touching, they always motivate me with [their] deep meaning and they give me felicity. I always get inspired by you all. You all do everything in [a] perfect way. Even if anything is new to you all, you all try with all your heart to do the best for us. The things you all do always inspire me to do my best even if I am new at it.

BTS, the way you all changed my life, no one did it before. I can cope with any situation now and it became possible [because of] you. I see how much you all struggled in this short time of life. How you handled all the hard situations with [your] sharp conscience. Every time you all try to give us all the happiness even if you go through hard times.

BTS, from you all, I learnt how to make anyone happy, how to give inspiration, [and] how to make smile anyone even if I live far away from them. Every time I try to make others happy even though I pass my time in [a] hard situation. Because I don't want to make anyone sad about my sadness. I try to make others happy by sharing my happiness as you all always do.

From you all, I learnt how to be kind, polite, [and] how to behave well with anyone. You all have the purest hearts in this world, [and] are kind and soft with everyone. It does not matter to you all what religion they belong to, [whether] they are old or not, children or adults or anything. You all love everyone as a human. Like that, I always try to follow this ideal.

Whenever I see you all, whenever I think about you all, I can't stay unhappy. That's why when I pass [through] sad times I try to listen to your songs. Those songs [take] away all my sadness, the tears in my eyes turn into happiness. I find happiness in you.

Thank you, BTS, for making my life meaningful. Thank you for removing the darkness from my life, Thank you for illuminating my life. Thank you for motivating and inspiring me. Thank you for making me kind and teaching me all the good things. Thank you for getting me on the right path. Thank you for coming into my life. This little word 'thank' can't express my love and gratitude for you, I want to say more [to] you.

One day I hope any of you will read this and know how you changed my life, not only mine but also all the ARMY, maybe in [a] different way but you all make every ARMY's life beautiful and meaningful. I dream one day I will see you in a concert and shout out :

-KIM NAMJOON

-KIM SEOKJIN

-MIN YOONGI

-JUNG HOSEOK

-PARK JIMIN

-KIM TAEHYUNG

-JEON JUNGKOOK

-BTS

I wish I can meet you in a fan sign and tell you how precious you all [are] in my life.

That's all I wanted to say [to] you, but if I get any new things which I learnt from you, I will say [them] again, I will write to you. Because I am learning every time and every day from you all and I never get tired [of] talking about you. My love and respect for you is increasing every time. You all are my brightest 7 stars among millions of stars with extraordinary talents.

I Purple you, BTS & ARMY

- Orin [Bangladesh]